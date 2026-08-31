Pelle Larsson Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Pelle Larsson scored 23 points in Sweden's 84-69 loss to France on Sunday in Group L of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers, getting to the line 16 times and converting 13, Spotrac's Keith Smith reports. The 25-year-old could not match France's frontcourt efficiency, as Victor Wembanyama posted 18 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, while Maxime Raynaud added 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Larsson also dropped 31 points against Finland on Thursday, making the free-throw volume the best fantasy takeaway from his window. Miami's shooting guard minutes are more available after Tyler Herro went to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade and Norman Powell signed with Chicago. Larsson started 54 games last season while averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.4 minutes. Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are camp competitors, but Larsson has done enough to keep pressure on Miami's perimeter rotation.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith