Max Anderson A Good Stash Candidate Amid Steady Triple-A Season
Max Anderson is having a nice August at Triple-A Toledo amidst a very consistent 2026 season. He has likely done enough to warrant a call-up to Detroit as rosters expand in September. This season at two levels of the minors, Anderson has 16 homers and 55 RBI while hitting .307 with 59 runs scored. The 22-year-old missed almost all of April with a quad injury but has returned to form nicely at Toledo. In April, Anderson is hitting .316 with three homers and 12 RBI. Anderson is the No. 11 prospect for the Tigers and a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. The right-handed hitter has shown the ability to hit for average in the minors with some added pop in his bat. He will likely bring that bat to Detroit at some point this September and be a good source of batting average for fantasy managers.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball