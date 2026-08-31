Konnor Griffin Moving Rehab Assignment to Triple-A
Konnor Griffin (finger) will start his next minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to Dominic Campbell of Sports Illustrated. Griffin is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 4, but it is unclear if the Pirates will be ready to bring him back by then. The young shortstop is ready to move to Indy after playing with Double-A Altoona over the weekend. He is attempting to return from a torn sagittal band on his left ring finger that has kept him sidelined since July 6. The 20-year-old former ninth overall pick in 2024 has the chance to be a perennial All-Star at the 6 for years to come, and he hit .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored in his first 59 major-league games across 247 plate appearances before injuring his finger. When Griffin returns, he will play regularly at shortstop to close out the 2026 campaign. Fantasy managers looking for power/speed upside at the 6 need to stash Griffin ASAP. He is currently rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Dominic Campbell
Source: Sports Illustrated - Dominic Campbell