Kemp Alderman Could Bring Power Bat To the Marlins
Kemp Alderman has some pop in his bat and has shown that with the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this season. In 340 at bats with Jacksonville this year, Alderman has 18 homers and 56 RBI with 55 runs scored and a .259 batting average. He battled a left wrist injury that caused him to miss time in May and June. The 24-year-old is the No. 8 prospect for Miami with 60-grade power and a 45-grade hit tool. The power can play in the major leagues and look for a potential promotion at some point in September for Alderman. The batting average, however, could be a drag for fantasy managers, but that could be offset by his power potential and his ability to steal a few bases. He is a nice addition with upside in fantasy leagues to close out the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball