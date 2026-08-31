Marlins Promote Infield Prospect Jared Serna
Jared Serna from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, according to Milb Central. Serna will take the roster spot of infielder Xavier Edwards (thumb), who landed on the 10-day injured list. Javier Sanoja made the start at the keystone for Miami in Monday's series finale against the division-rival Washington Nationals, but Serna could get some run at second base as well until Edwards is ready to return. The 24-year-old Mexican native gets the call to the big leagues after slashing .221/.303/.378 with a .681 OPS, 12 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 40 runs scored across 91 games and 336 plate appearances with the Jumbo Shrimp. Serna is not considered a top-30 prospect for the Fish at MLB Pipeline, and although his power/speed numbers have been impressive at Triple-A in 2026, his struggles making contact could really be exposed at the major-league level if he sees enough playing time. Only fantasy managers in deep NL-only leagues should be looking at Serna as a potential waiver-wire pickup for short-term middle-infield depth.
Source: Milb Central
Source: Milb Central