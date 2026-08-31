Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Willson Contreras (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled catcher/first baseman Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Gasper will start at first base and bat second for the BoSox in their series opener on Monday at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners and right-hander George Kirby. Contreras was pulled from Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees with tightness in his hamstring, and he will now miss at least the next 10 days. The 34-year-old Venezuelan reportedly had been playing through the issue for around a month, which helps explain why he went 3-for-27 (.111) with two walks and eight strikeouts in his last seven games. Overall, Contreras has been one of Boston's most consistent offensive producers in 2026 in his first year with the team, though, slashing .274/.384/.516 with a .900 OPS, 26 homers, 79 RBI, 66 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 434 at-bats. Fantasy managers must keep the four-time All-Star stashed in all formats.
Source: Boston Red Sox
Source: Boston Red Sox