Kenyon Sadiq on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) is on track to be ready for the Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq still has lots of long-term fantasy upside in dynasty/keeper leagues, but managers in single-year formats should be tempering expectations for the Oregon product after he missed most of training camp this summer following surgery for a hernia. The Jets have already acknowledged that they will scale back Sadiq's role on offense early in 2026 to ease him in after he missed so much valuable developmental time in camp. It is good news for Mason Taylor, who caught 44 of his 65 targets for 369 yards and a touchdown in his first 13 games in the league a year ago. Once Sadiq is fully healthy and learns the offense, he will be deployed down the field as a high-upside pass-catching tight end with elite athleticism. For now, though, RotoBaller has Sadiq ranked as the No. 28 fantasy TE entering his rookie campaign.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt