CeeDee Lamb's WR1 Ceiling Looks Less Certain
CeeDee Lamb is healthy again, but his path back to the very top of the fantasy position looks a little less clean than it did earlier this summer. Lamb still topped 1,000 yards last season despite missing three full games with a high ankle sprain, finishing with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. The bigger issue now is George Pickens. Pickens led Dallas with 93 catches, 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, and the buzz around him only grew during camp. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman recently suggested Pickens may have elevated into the receiver defenses worry about most, while RotoBaller noted Monday that there has been plenty of chatter about Pickens having the better camp. Lamb remains an elite option and has looked sharp with Dak Prescott, including several deep connections in August. He is also healthy entering Week 1. Still, RotoBaller currently has Lamb at WR5 in half-PPR. With Pickens pushing for an even bigger role, Lamb's ceiling looks a little less automatic than it once did.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller