Marvin Harrison Jr. Building Momentum for Redraft Rebound
Marvin Harrison Jr. finally had a normal summer after injuries wrecked most of his second season. Harrison managed 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year while dealing with a concussion, an appendectomy, a heel injury and a separate foot issue that eventually landed him on injured reserve. This August has looked much better. He made plays throughout camp, including a 50-plus-yard catch from Jacoby Brissett on Aug. 4, then caught a seven-yard touchdown in his first preseason action against Las Vegas. Mike LaFleur has also been clear about the role, calling Harrison Arizona's X receiver while planning to move him around through formations and motion. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson are coming off huge seasons, so the targets won't simply funnel his way. Harrison still has to earn them. RotoBaller has him at WR32 in half-PPR, though, and that's a much easier price to stomach after a healthy summer. He heads into Week 1 with a much cleaner redraft case than he had a month ago.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller