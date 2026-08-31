Derrick Henry Has Shown No Signs of Slowing, Fully Capable of Another League-Winning Season
Derrick Henry has scored double-digit touchdowns in eight straight seasons, and despite being 32 years old, he still has the second-highest odds to lead the league in rushing scores in 2026, behind only Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs. In an era of PPR prevalence, Henry is one of the few running backs to build a career of fantasy dominance with almost no receiving profile to speak of. Only twice in his 10-year career has Henry topped 20 receptions, and yet he has finished as an RB1 in six of the past seven seasons, four times cracking the top four, and still finishing as the RB16 in an injury-shortened 2021 season in which he played only eight games. Henry has been as automatic as they come, and in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system, which is expected to put Lamar Jackson under center more frequently, he will be able to play with a head of steam that should only make him more dangerous. Ravens rookie Adam Randall (undisclosed) will begin the season on injured reserve, and with veteran Justice Hill once more expected to work as Henry's primary backup after handling 1.8 carries per game in 2025, there are no indications that Henry's workload will be lightened in 2026, making him a potential bargain as the RB12 by current ADP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller