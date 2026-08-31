Ladd McConkey Primed for a League-Winning Bounceback
Ladd McConkey is primed for one of the biggest fantasy bouncebacks of 2026. The departure of Keenan Allen, who led the team in targets and receptions a year ago in an overlapping role, and the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, whose speed and spacing-based system suits McConkey to a T, could open the path for a big year from the 2024 second-round pick. While the Chargers have already suffered a significant loss on the offensive line following the season-ending ACL tear of center Tyler Biadasz (knee), the returns of tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should help to keep quarterback Justin Herbert on his feet and the offense on schedule. McConkey has already demonstrated WR1 upside, finishing as the WR12 as a rookie, and with an expanded role in an improved offensive environment, he could prove to be a league-winning selection at RotoBaller's WR15.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller