Justin Joly Was a "Little Bit Behind" Before Being Cut
Justin Joly was "just a little bit behind" throughout the offseason and training camp, general manager George Paton said during an appearance on Orange and Blue Today. "We knew when we drafted him -- we knew he was raw, and we still liked the player," Paton said. "We still like the player. We think he's going to have a nice career. You just gotta make tough decisions to build the best 53 you can make." He added that Joly had been improving lately, and he scored an 88-yard touchdown in Saturday's preseason finale, albeit on a play where the defense broke down. Paton hinted that if the preseason were one or two games longer, the outcome may have been different. Presumably, Denver will look to get Joly back on the practice squad so that he can continue to develop. However, with fifth-round draft capital, we wouldn't be surprised if any of the other 31 teams try to claim him off waivers.
Source: Andrew Mason
Source: Andrew Mason