Terrance Ferguson Remains Absent From Practice
Terrance Ferguson (soreness) remained absent from practice for a second consecutive day on Sunday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Last week, head coach Sean McVay said that Ferguson is dealing with soreness, so that's likely the reason why he isn't practicing today. There's still more than 10 days until the Rams' season opener against the 49ers, but we're starting to get to the point where fantasy managers should pay close attention to injury news and practice statuses. Ferguson has a real chance to separate himself from the rest of the Rams' tight end room this year, but first, he'll need to be healthy. Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Max Klare would likely handle more snaps and increased volume if Ferguson misses any time.
Source: Sarah Barshop
Source: Sarah Barshop