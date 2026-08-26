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DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - TOUR Championship (2026)

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Collin Morikawa - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Betting Picks

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the TOUR Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

In This Article hide
Big Dog: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Pick
Underdog: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Pick
Junkyard Dog: Top PGA DFS Value Pick
More PGA Analysis and Picks

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 TOUR Championship. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour reaches the end of the FedExCup Playoffs.

After two exciting postseason tournaments with Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark claiming victories, the PGA TOUR heads to East Lake Golf Club once again for the TOUR Championship. This tournament is unique in many ways, with the smallest field of all the official tournaments playing a no-cut, playoff finale for a piece of the $40 million purse. For the second straight year, there will be no starting strokes as the 30 players play in a straight-up, four-round race to a $10 million top prize. Last year, Tommy Fleetwood won the big event for his first PGA TOUR victory. It's exclusively the biggest names on the PGA TOUR who are playing this historic course this week, so it should set up a dramatic, star-studded finish.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Normally, I make six selections, but since the field is smaller, we'll focus on just three of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

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Big Dog: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Pick

Scottie Scheffler ($14K)

Course history is tricky to use for this week's event, due to the use of starting strokes until last year's tournament. As a result, the player who won didn't always have the best score for the week. For example, when Scheffler won in 2024, he only had the third-lowest score in the event but still won. He has finished in the top six in four straight seasons and five of the last six. 

Scheffler's well-rounded tee-to-green game fits on just about any track, but he seems to especially excel at East Lake, where his driving distance combined with accuracy and excellent approach game give him plenty of chances for par-breakers. 

Over the last six months, Scheffler has led this elite field in Strokes Gained: Approach, Total Strokes Gained, and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He got back into the win column two weeks ago in Memphis at TPC Southwind for his second victory of the year. Last week, he started slowly while battling hand, foot, and mouth disease, but he bounced back and played well over the weekend.

Scheffler still finished T12 last week and has an impressive run of 12 top-15 finishes in his last 13 events. He will look to claim his second FedExCup Championship this week, and if he's over his illness and back in the form he showed two weeks ago, there's no question he can run away and win this event.

His salary of $14K is tough to work around, but there are some value players with good momentum that can fit around him. With such a small field, finding differentiation can be a challenge. However, even though he'll likely be a popular play, Scheffler's win equity is too high to ignore since when he's at his best, he's virtually unbeatable. Even when he's just a little off, he still usually manages to post a very high finish.

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Underdog: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Pick

Collin Morikawa ($8.1K)

Morikawa had the lowest score of the week at the TOUR Championship in 2024, but he couldn't quite make up for Scheffler's head start. His solo second-place finish that year was his third top-six finish in his five appearances at East Lake, and last year he struggled a bit to a T19.

He comes back to this year's TOUR Championship with very strong form, though, after a T4 last week at the BMW Championship. He has posted four top-20 finishes in his last five events, including a T3 at the Travelers and a T18 at The Open Championship in the final major of the year.

At the BMW, Morikawa led the field in feet of putts made and ranked T2 in birdies, seventh in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, and in the top 15 on both Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting. Morikawa can sometimes be held back by shaky putting, but if his flat stick keeps rolling this week, he could be set to contend once again, like he did last week.

The 29-year-old won the Signature Event at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am early in the season, and he has been steady throughout the year with seven top-10 finishes and nine top-25 finishes in his 16 events. Over the last six months, he ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and seventh in Total Strokes Gained.

He has enough history and form to be a great option in the midrange this week, and he brings a high ceiling since he has proven he can contend for a season-ending victory.

 

Junkyard Dog: Top PGA DFS Value Pick

Russell Henley ($7.5K)

Last year, Henley finished T2 behind Tommy Fleetwood ($9K) in the TOUR Championship in the first year without starting strokes tilting the field. It was the 37-year-old's third top-five finish at this event over the last four years, and he returns to East Lake this year looking to claim his first TOUR Championship.

Henley was born in Georgia and played college golf for the Georgia Bulldogs, so this is a home game for him to some degree. The emphasis on accuracy and approach makes the layout a great fit for his game, and he has proven he can go low and climb the leaderboard.

Like Morikawa, Henley has had a very steady season with just one win. He had 13 top-25 finishes, including five top-10 finishes, in his 19 events this season, with his victory coming back in May at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished in the top 10 at The Open Championship and ended up T12 last week after finishing with a quiet 70-70 on the weekend.

Over the last three months, he has ranked second in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting and 12th in Total Strokes Gained. He leads the field in Driving Accuracy during that stretch as well, and keeping it out of the unpredictable rough is one of the keys to success at this week's venue.

If he had finished with more momentum last weekend, he could be a very popular play this week, but hopefully his ownership projections don't creep too high. With such a strong course fit and some solid recent play, though, Henley is one of my favorite DFS fantasy options to build around in this week's limited field.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: TOUR Championship
Patrick's PGA Picks: TOUR Champ. (Premium)
PGA DFS Value Picks: TOUR (Premium)
TOUR Champ.: Betting and Fantasy Preview


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