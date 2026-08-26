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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 22

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Jacob Lopez - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 22 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Jacob Lopez, Clay Holmes, Hogan Harris, Rafael Flores Jr., George Lombard Jr., and Abimelic Ortiz.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy baseball waiver wire advice. The 2026 MLB season is winding down, as August ends on Monday. We have about a month left in the season, and it's time to add players who could help for that fantasy baseball championship run. Today, we return with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 22—August 24 through August 30—in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list has been updated to include the top 100 hitters and pitchers to pick up in free agency.

This week, no top prospects were called up, but MLB will be expanding its rosters soon. For injuries, the Marlins placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the injured list with right medial nerve irritation. Byron Buxton, Adley Rutschman, Michael Massey, and Jordan Lawlar are day-to-day with injuries.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Kade Anderson SP 58 Add in All Leagues
2 Joshua Baez OF 50 Add in All Leagues
3 Carson Benge OF 67 Add in All Leagues
4 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
6 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
7 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
8 Daylen Lile OF 68 Add in All Leagues
9 Noah Cameron SP 65 Add in All Leagues
10 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
11 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 50 Add in All Leagues
12 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 51 Add in All Leagues
13 Ian Seymour SP/RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Walbert Urena SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Lawrence Butler OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Ty France 1B 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Jacob Lopez SP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Trent Grisham OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 T.J. Rumfield 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Max Clark OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Spencer Jones OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Clay Holmes SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Alejandro Kirk C 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Jake Bennett SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Ryan Jeffers C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Peter Lambert SP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Zach Thornton SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Tyler Mahle SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Cam Smith OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Henry Bolte OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Zac Veen OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Kaelen Culpepper SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Ben Joyce RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Dominic Canzone OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Jung Hoo Lee OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Brandon Marsh OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 George Klassen SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Josh Bell 1B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Cole Young 2B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Carter Jensen C 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Yainer Diaz C 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Brandyn Garcia RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Agustin Ramirez C 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Jacob Webb RP 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Keider Montero SP/RP 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 JJ Bleday OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Tyler Stephenson C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Bryce Eldridge 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Walker Jenkins OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Clay Holmes, Hogan Harris, Rafael Flores Jr., George Lombard Jr., Abemelic Ortiz and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Clay Holmes, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Clay Holmes missed nearly three months this season after suffering a fractured fibula in mid-May. However, the 33-year-old has been highly effective when healthy, recording a 5-6 record with a 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts across 68 2/3 innings (12 starts). Holmes has also pitched well since being acquired by Chicago from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, pitching to a 2.81 ERA across his first 16 innings (three starts) with the Cubs.

Holmes is a ground-ball specialist who pitches to contact, so fantasy managers should not expect high-end production in the strikeout department. However, the veteran right-hander's pitch efficiency allows him to work deep into games, which gives him a good chance to rack up wins while pitching in Chicago. In leagues where he is not already rostered, Holmes profiles as an obvious waiver wire target.

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Across 56 2/3 innings (60 games) this season, Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris has recorded a 3.65 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, and 13 saves. The 29-year-old's elevated WHIP is largely due to his 13.5% walk rate. However, Harris mitigates the damage of his free passes to some extent with his stellar 29.0% strikeout rate.

Most importantly for fantasy managers, Harris appears to have established himself as the A's preferred ninth-inning option at this point in the season. Four of his 13 saves have come in August, and he's pitched in the ninth inning in six out of his last seven appearances. While fantasy managers should be prepared to absorb some ratio damage, Harris profiles as a quality source of both strikeouts and saves to target on the waiver wire in deeper league formats.

 

Rafael Flores Jr., Pittsburgh Pirates

Across 73 plate appearances since being promoted from Triple-A earlier this year, Pittsburgh Pirates catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. is hitting .266/.356/.594 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and 10 runs scored. The 25-year-old has struggled with swing-and-miss, striking out in 30.1% of his plate appearances. However, his underlying batted-ball metrics suggest elite power upside, as he's logged a 19.0% barrel rate and a 45.2% hard-hit rate.

Flores Jr. has also demonstrated an ability to get on base that provides him with a high floor at the plate. He's posted a 12.3% walk rate in the big leagues and recorded a 16.7% walk rate across 276 plate appearances at Triple-A before getting promoted. Flores Jr. is not known as a plus defender behind the plate, which held down his prospect stock during his time in the minors.

Still, Pittsburgh has been willing to try him out at first base, which gives him a higher playing time ceiling than most catchers. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Flores Jr. has clear waiver wire appeal.

 

George Lombard Jr., New York Yankees

New York Yankees rookie infield prospect George Lombard Jr. has looked like he belongs in the big leagues through his first 59 at-bats and 17 games played. Lombard is slashing .288/.348/.407 with a .755 OPS, two home runs, a double, five RBI, 12 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 66 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 4.

The team's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is deserving of more attention off the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues for the final month of the regular season in September. The 21-year-old former first-rounder in 2023 hit .284/.411/.498 with a .909 OPS, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored in 78 games and 358 plate appearances at three minor-league levels this year before the Yankees brought him up to take over as their everyday shortstop.

Lombard's power is still maturing, but it is his advanced plate approach that is more impressive, allowing him to draw plenty of walks and get on base consistently. Fantasy managers looking for infield help should look no further than Lombard, who is still rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues.

Abimelec Ortiz, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals rookie first baseman/outfielder Abimelec Ortiz can be a nice under-the-radar source of power for fantasy managers in deeper leagues for the rest of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting Puerto Rican made his major-league debut on July 12 but was sent back to the minors immediately. He resurfaced in the majors on Aug. 3, although he has gone only 12-for-60 (.200) at the plate in 19 games and 63 plate appearances; he has added five home runs and nine RBI for the Nats.

Per MLB Pipeline, Ortiz is ranked as the club's No. 19 prospect. The 5-foot-10, 230-pounder hit .244/.348/.497 with an .845 OPS, 18 home runs, 74 RBI, and 55 runs scored in 85 games across 365 plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester before getting the call again in early August.

Ortiz packs a punch with plus raw power from the left side, and he consistently knows how to access his pull power. Plate discipline is not his strong suit, but with 25-30-homer power over a full season, fantasy managers in deeper leagues seeking pop may want to give Ortiz a look. He is rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 50 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 62 Add in All Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 50 Add in All Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 62 Add in All Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 50 Add in All Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Joshua Baez OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zac Veen OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alejandro Kirk C 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Kade Anderson SP 58 Add in All Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 65 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 51 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Klassen SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 51 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including George Lombard Jr., Zack Gelof, Jacob Lopez, Hogan Harris, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Rafael Flore Jr., Clay Holmes, Abimelic Ortiz, Spencer Jones, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Henry Bolte, Zac Veen, George Klassen, Ben Joyce, David Peterson, Jackson Holliday, Brandyn Garcia, Jordan Romano, Clayton Beeter, and Walker Jenkins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like George Lombard Jr., Zack Gelof, Jacob Lopez, Hogan Harris, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Rafael Flore Jr., Clay Holmes, Abimelic Ortiz, Spencer Jones, Griffin Conine, Cam Smith, Henry Bolte, Zac Veen, George Klassen, Ben Joyce, David Peterson, Jackson Holliday, Brandyn Garcia, Jordan Romano, Clayton Beeter, and Walker Jenkins.:

George Lombard Jr.
vs
Tanner Scott
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Caleb Durbin
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Daylen Lile
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Noah Cameron
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Joshua Baez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Luke Keaschall
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kade Anderson
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kyle Leahy
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Ian Seymour
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Walbert Urena
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zack Gelof
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Lawrence Butler
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Angel Genao
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Zack Gelof
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Zack Gelof
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Lopez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Lopez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jacob Lopez
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Christian Scott
Jacob Lopez
vs
Zack Gelof
Jacob Lopez
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jacob Lopez
vs
Walbert Urena
Jacob Lopez
vs
Alec Bohm
Jacob Lopez
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Lopez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jacob Lopez
vs
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Jacob Lopez
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Jacob Lopez
vs
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Jacob Lopez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Lopez
vs
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Jacob Lopez
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Peter Lambert
Jacob Lopez
vs
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
vs
Josh Bell
Hogan Harris
vs
George Klassen
Hogan Harris
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Jackson Holliday
Hogan Harris
vs
Brandon Marsh
Hogan Harris
vs
David Peterson
Hogan Harris
vs
Kody Clemens
Hogan Harris
vs
Samuel Basallo
Hogan Harris
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Hogan Harris
vs
Dylan Crews
Hogan Harris
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Hogan Harris
vs
Luis Rengifo
Hogan Harris
vs
Grant Taylor
Hogan Harris
vs
Cole Young
Hogan Harris
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Hogan Harris
vs
Carter Jensen
Hogan Harris
vs
Mason Montgomery
Hogan Harris
vs
Tommy Edman
Hogan Harris
vs
Tanner Scott
Hogan Harris
vs
Kyle Leahy
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Hogan Harris
vs
Jackson Jobe
Hogan Harris
vs
Joey Cantillo
Hogan Harris
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
Carson Benge
Kade Anderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kade Anderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Steven Kwan
Kade Anderson
vs
Daylen Lile
Kade Anderson
vs
Noah Cameron
Kade Anderson
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Zack Gelof
Kade Anderson
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kade Anderson
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
vs
Angel Genao
Kade Anderson
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Jackson Jobe
Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Peter Lambert
Max Clark
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Kyle Stowers
Max Clark
vs
Joey Cantillo
Max Clark
vs
Alec Bohm
Max Clark
vs
Nick Gonzales
Max Clark
vs
Jackson Jobe
Max Clark
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Max Clark
vs
Christian Scott
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Jones
Max Clark
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Max Clark
vs
Nick Sogard
Max Clark
vs
Griffin Conine
Max Clark
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Max Clark
vs
Jake Bennett
Max Clark
vs
Joshua Baez
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Daylen Lile
Max Clark
vs
Luke Keaschall
Max Clark
vs
Lawrence Butler
Max Clark
vs
Trent Grisham
Clay Holmes
vs
Spencer Jones
Clay Holmes
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Clay Holmes
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Clay Holmes
vs
Griffin Conine
Clay Holmes
vs
Nick Gonzales
Clay Holmes
vs
Jake Bennett
Clay Holmes
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clay Holmes
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Clay Holmes
vs
Cole Carrigg
Clay Holmes
vs
Gleyber Torres
Clay Holmes
vs
Max Clark
Clay Holmes
vs
Peter Lambert
Clay Holmes
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Clay Holmes
vs
Zac Thornton
Clay Holmes
vs
Kyle Stowers
Clay Holmes
vs
Tyler Mahle
Clay Holmes
vs
Alec Bohm
Clay Holmes
vs
Jeff McNeil
Clay Holmes
vs
Noah Cameron
Clay Holmes
vs
Kyle Leahy
Clay Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Clay Holmes
vs
Walbert Urena
Clay Holmes
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Clay Holmes
vs
Christian Scott
Clay Holmes
vs
Jackson Jobe
Spencer Jones
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Spencer Jones
vs
Clay Holmes
Spencer Jones
vs
Nick Gonzales
Spencer Jones
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Spencer Jones
vs
Joey Cantillo
Spencer Jones
vs
Griffin Conine
Spencer Jones
vs
Cole Carrigg
Spencer Jones
vs
Jake Bennett
Spencer Jones
vs
Max Clark
Spencer Jones
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Spencer Jones
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Spencer Jones
vs
Gleyber Torres
Spencer Jones
vs
Kyle Stowers
Spencer Jones
vs
Peter Lambert
Spencer Jones
vs
Alec Bohm
Spencer Jones
vs
Zac Thornton
Spencer Jones
vs
Jackson Jobe
Spencer Jones
vs
Tyler Mahle
Spencer Jones
vs
Joshua Baez
Spencer Jones
vs
Carson Benge
Spencer Jones
vs
Steven Kwan
Spencer Jones
vs
Daylen Lile
Spencer Jones
vs
Luke Keaschall
Spencer Jones
vs
Lawrence Butler
Spencer Jones
vs
Trent Grisham
Griffin Conine
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Griffin Conine
vs
Jake Bennett
Griffin Conine
vs
Clay Holmes
Griffin Conine
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Griffin Conine
vs
Spencer Jones
Griffin Conine
vs
Gleyber Torres
Griffin Conine
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Conine
vs
Peter Lambert
Griffin Conine
vs
Nick Gonzales
Griffin Conine
vs
Zac Thornton
Griffin Conine
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Conine
vs
Tyler Mahle
Griffin Conine
vs
Cole Carrigg
Griffin Conine
vs
Jeff McNeil
Griffin Conine
vs
Max Clark
Griffin Conine
vs
Tim Tawa
Griffin Conine
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Conine
vs
Cam Smith
Griffin Conine
vs
Joshua Baez
Griffin Conine
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Conine
vs
Steven Kwan
Griffin Conine
vs
Daylen Lile
Griffin Conine
vs
Luke Keaschall
Griffin Conine
vs
Royce Lewis
Griffin Conine
vs
Lawrence Butler
Cam Smith
vs
Tim Tawa
Cam Smith
vs
Henry Bolte
Cam Smith
vs
Jeff McNeil
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Veen
Cam Smith
vs
Tyler Mahle
Cam Smith
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Thornton
Cam Smith
vs
Ernie Clement
Cam Smith
vs
Peter Lambert
Cam Smith
vs
Jared Jones
Cam Smith
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cam Smith
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Cam Smith
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cam Smith
vs
Ben Joyce
Cam Smith
vs
Jake Bennett
Cam Smith
vs
Kodai Senga
Cam Smith
vs
Griffin Conine
Cam Smith
vs
Willi Castro
Cam Smith
vs
Joshua Baez
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Daylen Lile
Cam Smith
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cam Smith
vs
Lawrence Butler
Cam Smith
vs
Trent Grisham
Henry Bolte
vs
Cam Smith
Henry Bolte
vs
Zac Veen
Henry Bolte
vs
Tim Tawa
Henry Bolte
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Henry Bolte
vs
Jeff McNeil
Henry Bolte
vs
Ernie Clement
Henry Bolte
vs
Tyler Mahle
Henry Bolte
vs
Jared Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Zac Thornton
Henry Bolte
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Henry Bolte
vs
Peter Lambert
Henry Bolte
vs
Ben Joyce
Henry Bolte
vs
Gleyber Torres
Henry Bolte
vs
Kodai Senga
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Bennett
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Daylen Lile
Henry Bolte
vs
Luke Keaschall
Henry Bolte
vs
Lawrence Butler
Henry Bolte
vs
Trent Grisham
Zac Veen
vs
Henry Bolte
Zac Veen
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Zac Veen
vs
Cam Smith
Zac Veen
vs
Ernie Clement
Zac Veen
vs
Tim Tawa
Zac Veen
vs
Jared Jones
Zac Veen
vs
Jeff McNeil
Zac Veen
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Zac Veen
vs
Tyler Mahle
Zac Veen
vs
Ben Joyce
Zac Veen
vs
Zac Thornton
Zac Veen
vs
Kodai Senga
Zac Veen
vs
Peter Lambert
Zac Veen
vs
Willi Castro
Zac Veen
vs
Gleyber Torres
Zac Veen
vs
Dominic Canzone
Zac Veen
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Mangum
Zac Veen
vs
Joshua Baez
Zac Veen
vs
Carson Benge
Zac Veen
vs
Steven Kwan
Zac Veen
vs
Daylen Lile
Zac Veen
vs
Luke Keaschall
Zac Veen
vs
Lawrence Butler
Zac Veen
vs
Trent Grisham
George Klassen
vs
Brandon Marsh
George Klassen
vs
Brooks Lee
George Klassen
vs
Kody Clemens
George Klassen
vs
Hogan Harris
George Klassen
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
George Klassen
vs
Josh Bell
George Klassen
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
George Klassen
vs
Jackson Holliday
George Klassen
vs
Grant Taylor
George Klassen
vs
David Peterson
George Klassen
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
George Klassen
vs
Samuel Basallo
George Klassen
vs
Mason Montgomery
George Klassen
vs
Dylan Crews
George Klassen
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
George Klassen
vs
Luis Rengifo
George Klassen
vs
Jake Mangum
George Klassen
vs
Cole Young
George Klassen
vs
Noah Cameron
George Klassen
vs
Kyle Leahy
George Klassen
vs
Ian Seymour
George Klassen
vs
Walbert Urena
George Klassen
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
George Klassen
vs
Christian Scott
George Klassen
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ben Joyce
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Ben Joyce
vs
Kodai Senga
Ben Joyce
vs
Jared Jones
Ben Joyce
vs
Willi Castro
Ben Joyce
vs
Ernie Clement
Ben Joyce
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ben Joyce
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Ben Joyce
vs
Jake Mangum
Ben Joyce
vs
Zac Veen
Ben Joyce
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ben Joyce
vs
Henry Bolte
Ben Joyce
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ben Joyce
vs
Cam Smith
Ben Joyce
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ben Joyce
vs
Tim Tawa
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Ben Joyce
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ben Joyce
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ben Joyce
vs
Tanner Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Kyle Leahy
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ben Joyce
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ben Joyce
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ben Joyce
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
David Peterson
vs
Jackson Holliday
David Peterson
vs
Samuel Basallo
David Peterson
vs
Josh Bell
David Peterson
vs
Dylan Crews
David Peterson
vs
Hogan Harris
David Peterson
vs
Luis Rengifo
David Peterson
vs
Brooks Lee
David Peterson
vs
Cole Young
David Peterson
vs
George Klassen
David Peterson
vs
Carter Jensen
David Peterson
vs
Brandon Marsh
David Peterson
vs
Tommy Edman
David Peterson
vs
Kody Clemens
David Peterson
vs
Yainer Diaz
David Peterson
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
David Peterson
vs
Brandyn Garcia
David Peterson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
David Peterson
vs
Agustin Ramirez
David Peterson
vs
Tanner Scott
David Peterson
vs
Noah Cameron
David Peterson
vs
Kyle Leahy
David Peterson
vs
Ian Seymour
David Peterson
vs
Walbert Urena
David Peterson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
David Peterson
vs
Christian Scott
Jackson Holliday
vs
Josh Bell
Jackson Holliday
vs
David Peterson
Jackson Holliday
vs
Hogan Harris
Jackson Holliday
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jackson Holliday
vs
Brooks Lee
Jackson Holliday
vs
Dylan Crews
Jackson Holliday
vs
George Klassen
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luis Rengifo
Jackson Holliday
vs
Brandon Marsh
Jackson Holliday
vs
Cole Young
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kody Clemens
Jackson Holliday
vs
Carter Jensen
Jackson Holliday
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Jackson Holliday
vs
Tommy Edman
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jackson Holliday
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jackson Holliday
vs
Grant Taylor
Jackson Holliday
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jackson Holliday
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jackson Holliday
vs
Royce Lewis
Jackson Holliday
vs
Angel Genao
Jackson Holliday
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jackson Holliday
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Jackson Holliday
vs
Nick Sogard
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Yainer Diaz
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Tommy Edman
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Nolan Arenado
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Carter Jensen
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Cole Young
Brandyn Garcia
vs
A.J. Ewing
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Luis Rengifo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Heliot Ramos
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Dylan Crews
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Sam Antonacci
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Samuel Basallo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Travis Bazzana
Brandyn Garcia
vs
David Peterson
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jackson Holliday
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Keider Montero
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Kyle Leahy
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jackson Jobe
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jordan Romano
vs
JJ Bleday
Jordan Romano
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jordan Romano
vs
Jake Burger
Jordan Romano
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Jordan Romano
vs
Keider Montero
Jordan Romano
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jordan Romano
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Jordan Romano
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jordan Romano
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jordan Romano
vs
Walker Jenkins
Jordan Romano
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Sam Antonacci
Jordan Romano
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jordan Romano
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A.J. Ewing
Jordan Romano
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Jacob Webb
Jordan Romano
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Nolan Arenado
Jordan Romano
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Jordan Romano
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Brandyn Garcia
Jordan Romano
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Yainer Diaz
Jordan Romano
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Tanner Scott
Jordan Romano
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Kyle Leahy
Jordan Romano
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Ian Seymour
Jordan Romano
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Brandon Pfaadt
Jordan Romano
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jordan Romano
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jordan Romano
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Yoendrys Gomez
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Clayton Beeter
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Clayton Beeter
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Clayton Beeter
vs
Walker Jenkins
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jordan Romano
Clayton Beeter
vs
JJ Bleday
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jake Burger
Clayton Beeter
vs
Keider Montero
Clayton Beeter
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Clayton Beeter
vs
Travis Bazzana
Clayton Beeter
vs
Sam Antonacci
Clayton Beeter
vs
Heliot Ramos
Clayton Beeter
vs
A.J. Ewing
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jacob Webb
Clayton Beeter
vs
Nolan Arenado
Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Clayton Beeter
vs
Yainer Diaz
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tanner Scott
Clayton Beeter
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Kyle Leahy
Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
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Walker Jenkins
vs
Bryce Eldridge
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Walker Jenkins
vs
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Walker Jenkins
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Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
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Jordan Romano
Walker Jenkins
vs
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Walker Jenkins
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Jake Burger
Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
vs
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
vs
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Walker Jenkins
vs
A.J. Ewing
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vs
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Walker Jenkins
vs
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Walker Jenkins
vs
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Carson Benge
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Walker Jenkins
vs
Daylen Lile
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Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lawrence Butler
Walker Jenkins
vs
Trent Grisham

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Sheds Non-Contact Jersey, Remains on Track to Play in Week 1
CFB

Miami-Ohio Names Kansas Transfer David McComb As The Starting QB
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Houston Transfer Zeon Chriss-Gremillion Named Tulane's Starting Quarterback
Chuba Hubbard

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
CFB

Alabama DL Jeremiah Beaman Injured In Sunday's Practice
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Kayshon Boutte

Gets Fresh Start in Houston
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Puka Nacua

Still Not Back at Practice
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Chuba Hubbard

Panthers to Use RB Committee if Chuba Hubbard is Good to Go
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
DK Metcalf

Returns to Practice, Says He's 100 Percent
TreVeyon Henderson

Departs Practice Early With Potential Injury
CFB

Boobie Feaster to Have Role in Freshman Season
CFB

Aaron Philo Named Week 1 Starter for Florida
Shedeur Sanders

to Begin His Second Season as Browns' Backup
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Simone Fontecchio

Explains Why He Stayed with Heat
Chaney Johnson

Eyes Standard Contract with Nets
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Declares Himself Healthy
Klay Thompson

Praised by Pat Riley After Heat Signing
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Jimmy Butler III

Has No Firm Timeline for Return
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Payton Pritchard

Wants to Improve at Drawing Fouls
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Wants to Play 2-4 More Years
Klay Thompson

Signs Two-Year Deal with Heat
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
Cody Bellinger

to Return on Sunday
Bryan Woo

Won't Make a Start This Weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Concussion Injured List
Andy Pages

Expected to Miss 4-5 Weeks With Hand Fracture
Gregory Rodrigues

Set For UFC Sacramento Main Event
Anthony Hernandez

Returns At UFC Sacramento
Vitor Petrino

Set For UFC Sacramento Co-Main Event
Serghei Spivac

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Roman Dolidze

In Dire Need Of Win
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Set For Light Heavyweight Debut
MarQuel Mederos

An Underdog At UFC Sacramento
Mason Jones

Looks To Extend His Win Streak To Eight
Ketel Marte

is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
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