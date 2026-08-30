Xavier Restrepo Makes the Titans' 53-Man Roster
Xavier Restrepo has made the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Arye Pulli of USA TODAY. Restrepo signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent last year, and although he spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, he did suit up for two regular-season games. During those contests, he caught three of seven targets for 41 yards. Restrepo is an established target for second-year quarterback Cam Ward, as the two were college teammates at Miami. In their final year at school, they connected for 69 completions, 1,127 yards, and 11 touchdowns. It's unlikely that they'll replicate that level of production here in the NFL, but at the very least, Restrepo making the 53-man roster gives Ward a target to whom he's very comfortable throwing the football. With that being said, the 24-year-old receiver is pretty low on the depth chart, so he can be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues.
Source: Arye Pulli
Source: Arye Pulli