Brevin Jordan Released by the Texans
Brevin Jordan (knee), according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Jordan hasn't played in a regular-season game since Week 2 of the 2024 season due to a complicated knee injury, including an ACL tear and a torn patellar tendon. He also suffered a new knee injury earlier this month that kept him out of training camp practices and preseason games. Jordan will go down as a big "what-if" story, as he possessed plenty of upside coming out of college. During his final season at Miami in 2020, he caught 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing in just eight games. He peaked as a rookie in 2021 with 178 yards and three touchdowns, but he has never finished higher than TE44 in a single fantasy football season. Now 26, Jordan will look to land somewhere else for his sixth year in the NFL.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson