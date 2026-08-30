Steelers Keeping Four Quarterbacks on Roster
Aaron Rodgers will remain the team's starter while Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Drew Allar round out the depth chart. Entering training camp, it seemed like Allar would be the odd man out, but he earned a roster spot by throwing for 351 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions this preseason. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers make any additional quarterback moves before Week 1, as it seems like it would be difficult to keep four of the 53 roster spots tied up to quarterbacks for a long period of time. On the other hand, it makes sense to keep Rudolph, who has flashed starter potential at the NFL level, as well as both Howard and Allar, who could compete to take the reins from Rodgers after his retirement.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter