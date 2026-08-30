Darius Slayton Makes the Giants' Initial 53-Man Roster
Darius Slayton made the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. There was a slight risk that he might be cut prior to Sunday's roster deadline, but instead, the Giants parted ways with former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. Slayton will now round out a wide receiver room that also features Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Odell Beckham Jr. He had a solid 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown last year, but he could have trouble replicating that stat line in 2026 given that he's likely fifth in the wide receiver pecking order. We also can't rule out the possibility of the Giants adding another receiver who was cut loose by another NFL team on Sunday. Slayton has fallen to WR100 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, so although he did make the team, he's off the radar in most fantasy football leagues.
Source: Paul Schwartz
Source: Paul Schwartz