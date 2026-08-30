Trey Lance Wins the Chargers' Backup Quarterback Job
Trey Lance has made the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. He won the backup quarterback job behind Justin Herbert after the Chargers released DJ Uiagalelei on Sunday. Lance has seen occasional playing time as a depth option for the Chargers, Cowboys, and 49ers over the last few years, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since his rookie season with the Niners in 2021. He has appeared in just 16 games since being drafted, flashing impressive mobility but never coming close to meeting the expectations that came with being the No. 3 overall pick. The North Dakota State product remains off the fantasy radar in all leagues, and even if he gets thrust into action due to a Herbert injury, he'd still be tough to trust in weekly fantasy lineups.
Source: Matt Zenitz
Source: Matt Zenitz