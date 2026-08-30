Jordyn Tyson Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve, according to Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune. This move was merely procedural, as we already knew that Tyson would miss approximately two weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp. It's been an injury-riddled couple of years for Tyson, who has now endured three different hamstring strains since the start of 2025. By landing on IR, the first-round pick will now be sidelined for at least four games. The earliest he could possibly return to action would be the Saints' Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings on October 11, but we wouldn't be surprised if he needs a little more time beyond that date. With Tyson sidelined, Devaughn Vele is expected to step up as the Saints' No. 2 receiver alongside Chris Olave.
Source: Matthew Paras
Source: Matthew Paras