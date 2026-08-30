Lions Release Wide Receiver Greg Dortch
Greg Dortch as part of the process to get their active roster down to 53 players, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Dortch had spent the last five seasons in Arizona, peaking as the WR62 in PPR leagues during the 2022 season. His productivity had dipped in recent years, and he finished 2025 with just 29 catches, 206 yards, and three touchdowns across 12 games. He faced an uphill battle to make the Lions' roster and ultimately wasn't able to beat out any of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, or Tay Martin. The fact that Detroit is carrying just four receivers right now could leave the door open for Dortch to re-sign with the team before Week 1, but it seems unlikely after he caught just two passes for 22 yards during the preseason. He may have to settle for a practice squad spot somewhere else.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero