George Holani Has a Path to an Early-Season Role
George Holani should carve out a role early in the season after Zach Charbonnet (knee) was placed on the PUP list. Rookie Jadarian Price projects as the Seahawks' No. 1 running back to open the year, but Holani will likely earn a significant snap share, too. Price never averaged more than 9.4 carries per game at school, so he's presumably not capable of handling an every-down role while Charbonnet is sidelined. Holani, who is heading into his third pro season, spent most of last year as the Seahawks' No. 3 running back behind Kenneth Walker III and Charbonnet. He had 12 touches in Week 3 last season, but his best game actually came in Week 10, when he logged seven carries, 31 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Holani has just three targets through 16 career games, so we'd expect most of his snaps to come on early downs. He could have some early-season appeal as a low-end RB3/flex in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller