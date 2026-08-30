Saints Place Devin Neal on Season-Ending Injured Reserve
Devin Neal (hamstring) on season-ending injured reserve, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. He suffered the injury during Week 2 of the preseason. Neal had an impressive stretch of games from Week 12 through Week 15 during his rookie season in 2025, but there wouldn't have been much of a role for him this year, even if he were healthy. Travis Etienne Jr. was given a large contract to lead this backfield for the next few years, and the Saints have Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Audric Estime to round out the running back room. Neal's next chance to make an impact will be the 2027 season, which lines up well with the expiration of Alvin Kamara's contract.
Source: Nick Underhill
Source: Nick Underhill