Seahawks Release Trevon Diggs, Hope to Bring Him Back on Practice Squad

Aug 30, 2026, 11:52 PM ET
The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs. However, general manager John Schneider told Gregg Bell of The Seattle Times that he hopes to re-sign Diggs to the practice squad. Schneider noted that Diggs continues to acclimate to the Seahawks' defense, and he added that the players and coaching staff "love him." Before he signed his contract less than two weeks ago, Diggs had not worn full pads since January. Across nine games with Dallas and Green Bay last year, he logged 27 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Diggs has declined significantly since the early portion of his career, when he made back-to-back Pro Bowls. In fact, in 2021, he was named a First Team All-Pro with an NFL-leading 11 interceptions. Assuming he does return to the Seahawks as a practice squad player, he'll be a candidate for elevation to the 53-man roster once the regular season gets underway. He might not be a defensive starter for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but he'll at least offer a solid veteran presence.--Andersen PickardSource: Gregg Bell