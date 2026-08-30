Trevor Etienne to Open Season on Injured Reserve
Trevor Etienne (ankle) on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's 53-man roster deadline. Etienne will occupy one of the two IR spots for players who are designated to return later in the season. The team can activate him in Week 5 or later, and when they do so, he'll count toward the 53-man roster. Etienne was originally slated to operate as the Panthers' No. 3 running back behind Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks, but those responsibilities will belong to AJ Dillon for now. Etienne had just 107 scrimmage yards, zero touchdowns, and one fumble lost through 17 games as a rookie last year. He can be left on fantasy waivers in most leagues as long as Hubbard and Brooks are both healthy.
Source: Carolina Panthers
Source: Carolina Panthers