Christian Watson Could See Expanded Early Role
Christian Watson has been a popular breakout candidate heading into his fifth season, and early-season uncertainty in the Packers' backfield could lead to even more involvement to begin the year. The Packers have had one of the run-heaviest offenses in the league over the past two seasons, but after Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List as a result of misdemeanor charges stemming from his May arrest, Green Bay is prepared to begin the season with MarShawn Lloyd and his six career carries in the starting role. Backing up Lloyd will be veteran Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired via trade from the Steelers on Sunday, and a potential fall-off at the position could lead to a philosophical shift and more passing to begin the year. Watson has already been pegged as the most obvious benefactor of the offseason departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, and higher passing volume to begin the year could allow him to repeat or even surpass the WR13 pace at which he played after returning from injury halfway through the 2025 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller