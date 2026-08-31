Adam Randall Opening the Season on Injured Reserve
Adam Randall (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's 53-man roster deadline. The rookie had 17 carries, 71 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown across two preseason games, and he also caught four passes for an additional 47 receiving yards. We don't know exactly what ailment Randall is dealing with, but it was evidently severe enough to sideline him for at least the first four games of the 2026 regular season. The Clemson product occupies one of the two IR spots for players who are designated to return, so he's now eligible to be activated as early as Week 5. In the meantime, Rasheen Ali should operate as the Ravens' No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Source: Baltimore Ravens