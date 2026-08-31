Another WR1 Season is Highly Repeatable for Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers finished his third season with a career-high 86 receptions for 1,211 yards, finishing as the fantasy WR7 despite scoring only five touchdowns. With an aggressive new offensive system and numbers closely in line with his past production trends, another WR1 season is well within Flowers' reach. While Rashod Bateman and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane have both garnered training camp buzz, All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is another year older, and Flowers remains the unquestioned focal point of the Ravens' passing attack, which is expected to see more under-center concepts and first-down pass attempts under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Flowers could be featured not only as a reliable chain-mover but as a legitimate big-play threat, giving him one of the higher floor and ceiling combinations outside the opening rounds of drafts and making him a potential value at RotoBaller's WR14.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller