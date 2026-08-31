Jahmyr Gibbs Could Be Busier Than Ever
Jahmyr Gibbs was already set for more work after David Montgomery was traded to Houston. August made that setup look even better. Dan Campbell called Gibbs the Lions' bell cow back in June, and there is no established Montgomery-type partner waiting behind him. Isiah Pacheco was signed for the No. 2 role, but he missed most of camp with a sprained MCL and is now also dealing with a back injury. His Week 1 status is still up in the air. Campbell said Saturday that he would be comfortable using Jacob Saylors as Gibbs' primary backup if Pacheco can't go. Gibbs, meanwhile, finished camp making plays, including a 59-yard touchdown run during Detroit's final practice. He totaled 1,839 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns last season while playing a career-high 67% of the offensive snaps. RotoBaller still has Gibbs as its RB1 and No. 1 overall player in PPR. He was already an elite pick. The backfield around him now makes an even bigger workload easier to picture.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller