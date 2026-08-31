Dameon Pierce Returns to Eagles on Practice Squad
Dameon Pierce is returning to the organization on the practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler. The Eagles released Pierce on Sunday while setting their initial 53-man roster, but he wasn't gone for long. Philadelphia kept Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley as its three active running backs, leaving Pierce as experienced depth behind that group. The 26-year-old has rushed for 1,684 yards and eight touchdowns across 43 NFL games, with 939 of those yards coming during his rookie season with Houston in 2022. His workload has dropped considerably since then, including just 36 rushing yards in five games split between Houston and Kansas City last season. Pierce did finish his first Eagles preseason on a good note, running four times for 44 yards against Cincinnati on Friday. He won't have an immediate fantasy role, but Philadelphia now has a veteran option already familiar with the offense if it needs another back.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler