Amon-Ra St. Brown Ends Camp on a High Note
Amon-Ra St. Brown finished August about as well as he could have. He was already coming off 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns on a career-high 172 targets, and nothing in camp suggested that volume is about to disappear. Tim Twentyman wrote on Aug. 15 that St. Brown looked better than he ever had and had been nearly impossible to cover. The strong finish kept coming. He turned a fourth-and-two catch from Jared Goff into a 32-yard touchdown on Aug. 26, then caught four passes on one late-camp drive the next day, including a 16-yard score. Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Isaac TeSlaa will all get their share, so another 172 targets is no guarantee. St. Brown has been Detroit's steady answer anyway. RotoBaller currently has him as the WR4 for 2026, and his camp did nothing to loosen that grip. For a receiver already going in the first round, that's enough to count as a win.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller