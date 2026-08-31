Carnell Tate Gains Steam Despite Quiet Preseason
Carnell Tate didn't catch a pass in the preseason, but his August was better than that box-score line makes it look. The fourth overall pick finished with zero receptions on six targets in three exhibitions, then closed camp with one of his best practices of the summer. Tate caught a team-high seven passes and scored twice in the Aug. 27 joint session with Chicago, with Cam Ward repeatedly coming back to him. That wasn't an isolated day. Tate scored three times in practice on Aug. 9, twice more on Aug. 15 and finished Tennessee's 15 open camp practices with 33 catches. The Titans also list him as a starter alongside Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson. There is still reason to keep expectations under control. Tate has plenty of competition for targets, and the preseason production was empty. Still, the role is there and his connection with Ward improved as camp went along. The rookie enters Week 1 with more redraft appeal than his exhibition stat line suggests.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller