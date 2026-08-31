Isaac Teslaa has WR3 Job Locked Down in Detroit
Isaac TeSlaa is locked into the WR3 role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams going into the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September after the team cut Greg Dortch on Sunday to trim their roster down to 53 players. The 24-year-old third-rounder from Arkansas caught only 16 passes as a rookie for 239 yards, but he scored six touchdowns on 27 targets over 17 games played as a notable red-zone weapon for quarterback Jared Goff. With TeSlaa's role in the Lions' passing game likely to increase in his second year in the NFL, he should not be forgotten as a valuable late-round flier for touchdown upside. The 6-foot-4, 214-pounder could once again struggle for consistent targets as long as both St. Brown and Williams stay healthy, but with Dortch now cut and Kalif Raymond in Chicago, there is a path for TeSlaa to take a step forward as a sophomore in the NFL. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 69 fantasy wideout for the upcoming 2026 season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference