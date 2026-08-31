George Holani Expected to See Heavy Workload Early
George Holani is expected to have a sizable role to open the season. ESPN projects first-round rookie Jadarian Price as the lead back for now, but expects a heavy dose of Holani because of his receiving and pass-blocking ability, particularly on third downs. Seattle's own roster breakdown also says Price and Holani figure to split the workload early. Zach Charbonnet remains on the PUP list while recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in January and must miss at least the first four games. Emanuel Wilson is also working back from an undisclosed injury after missing the preseason finale. Holani saw only 22 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown in 11 games last season, though he later handled 47 offensive snaps across Seattle's final two playoff wins after Charbonnet went down. Price should still lead the backfield in carries, but Holani has a real chance to handle passing-down work and enough touches to matter in deeper fantasy leagues early on.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN