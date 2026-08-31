Broncos Waive Running Back Jaleel McLaughlin
Jaleel McLaughlin on Sunday as they trimmed their roster down to reach the league-mandated 53-player roster limit, according to Aric DiLalla of the team's official website. The Broncos went with Tyler Badie, who plays more of a role on special teams, over McLaughlin as the No. 4 RB behind J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and rookie Jonah Coleman to begin the 2026 season. McLaughlin operated as a depth back for the Broncos in each of his three seasons with the team, but although he had limited opportunities, he was productive when he touched the football. In 41 games (nine starts) for Denver, McLaughlin had 4.8 yards per carry for 1,093 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 226 rushing attempts, adding 59 receptions on 69 targets for 263 yards and four additional touchdowns as a receiver. It is possible that the 25-year-old former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame returns to the Broncos' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Aric DiLalla