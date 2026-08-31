Kyren Williams Facing More Workload Risk
Kyren Williams isn't losing his starting job, but his workload ceiling looks a little shakier heading into Week 1. Williams was still excellent last season, rushing 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 36 catches for 281 yards and three more scores. The issue is how much work Los Angeles now has reason to give away. Blake Corum finished 2025 with 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns, then spent August drawing praise for looking quicker and more explosive. He was one of the standouts in the Rams' final open practice, and the team kept only Williams, Corum and Ronnie Rivers on the initial 53-man roster. Williams remained productive even after the split tightened late last year, so this isn't a major fade. RotoBaller still has him at RB13. The concern is simply that another season near 300 touches is getting harder to project with a capable second back pushing for more work.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller