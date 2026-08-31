Brady Cook Claimed by Dolphins
Brady Cook has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero. Cook joins a quarterback room that changed quickly over the weekend. Miami traded Quinn Ewers to Jacksonville on Saturday, then acquired Kyle McCord from Green Bay on Sunday to back up starter Malik Willis. Cook brings some actual NFL starting experience after appearing in five games and making four starts for the Jets last season. He completed 88 of 153 passes for 739 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 49 rushing yards. New York kept only Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik on its initial 53-man roster, leaving Cook on waivers. Miami now adds the 24-year-old behind Willis and McCord. There is no immediate fantasy value here, but Cook gives the Dolphins another quarterback with regular-season experience after a busy few days reshaping the position.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero