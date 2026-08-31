Cade Klubnik Wins Jets' Backup QB Job
Cade Klubnik will be the team's backup signal-caller to begin the 2026 regular season, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Klubnik got the nod after the Jets cut both Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe on roster cutdown day on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Clemson went 21-for-34 passing for 197 yards with one interception in three preseason games. If anything happens to veteran starter Geno Smith this year, Klubnik will be thrown into the fire as the Jets' starter under center. The 35-year-old Smith is under contract for only one season, too, so if the Jets move on after one year, Klubnik could be the favorite to start for Gang Green going into Week 1 of the 2027 season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder had his best collegiate season in 2024 as a junior at Clemson, throwing for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games played. Klubnik is only stash-worthy as a QB prospect in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt