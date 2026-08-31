Dillon Gabriel's Back Injury Not Considered Serious
Dillon Gabriel's (back) injury is a major injury, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Monken thinks Gabriel first injured his back on a third-down run in the preseason finale last Thursday against the New England Patriots. With Gabriel opening the 2026 regular season on Injured Reserve (he will be required to miss at least the first four weeks), rookie Taylen Green and Shedeur Sanders will split scout-team reps in the next two weeks. As long as Gabriel does not suffer a setback with his back in the next couple of weeks, he should be ready to rejoin the 53-man roster for Week 5. For now, the second-year QB's injury allows the Browns to keep Green on their active roster as the QB3 behind Sanders and starter Deshaun Watson. The 25-year-old former third-rounder from Oregon failed to do much outside of short-area throws as a rookie, throwing for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions in 10 games (six starts) before an injury opened up the starting gig for Sanders the rest of the season in 2025.
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson