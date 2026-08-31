Blake Grupe Claimed by Jets
Blake Grupe has been claimed off waivers by the New York Jets, according to Tom Pelissero. Indianapolis waived Grupe on Sunday after Spencer Shrader won its preseason kicking competition, but Grupe won't have to wait long for another opportunity. The Jets had previously given their job to Jason Sanders over Cade York, only for Sanders to miss an extra point and come up well short on a 54-yard field goal in Friday's preseason finale against the Giants. Grupe made 29 of 37 field-goal attempts between New Orleans and Indianapolis last season, including a perfect 11-for-11 run over five games after joining the Colts. He also connected from a franchise-record 60 yards. New York hasn't officially named Grupe its Week 1 kicker or announced a move involving Sanders yet, but claiming him immediately after Sanders' rough finish to the preseason puts the veteran's job in serious jeopardy.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero