Justin Joly Claimed by Dolphins
Justin Joly has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis. Denver traded up to select Joly 152nd overall in April, but the fifth-round rookie was waived Sunday during final cuts. He did leave the Broncos with one big preseason highlight, catching an 88-yard touchdown against Minnesota in the finale. Joly finished August with five receptions for 105 yards and one score. The 22-year-old caught 49 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns at NC State last season and was viewed coming out of college as a movable receiving tight end who could work from several alignments. Miami initially kept Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims and Seydou Traore at the position, so Joly joins another crowded group. Dulcich remains the most established receiving option, leaving Joly without an obvious immediate fantasy role, but Miami gives the rookie another developmental opportunity after his brief stay in Denver.
Source: Mike Klis
Source: Mike Klis