Tee Higgins Looks Ready to Pick Up Where He Left Off
Tee Higgins has quietly had the kind of August fantasy managers wanted to see. He caught 59 passes for 846 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns last season, even with Joe Burrow limited to eight games, and that scoring connection has carried into camp. Burrow ended an Aug. 9 practice with a touchdown to Higgins, who boxed out DJ Ivey in the end zone. Eleven days later, Higgins caught all five passes thrown his way during a joint practice with Chicago, including another red-zone score. There is still no getting around Ja'Marr Chase, who commanded 185 targets last season, and durability remains the obvious concern after Higgins has completed only one 17-game season in his career. Still, the role has looked exactly as advertised this summer. RotoBaller has Higgins at WR16 after a WR15 finish in 2025, and he enters Week 1 looking like one of the stronger high-end WR2 bets on the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller