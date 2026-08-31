Joe Milton Released by Cowboys
Joe Milton III is being released by the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter. The move comes just one day after Dallas initially kept Milton, Dak Prescott and Sam Howell on its 53-man roster. Milton and Howell spent the summer battling for the backup job, and Milton looked like the favorite after the first two preseason games. He finished August 29-of-43 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing for a score. His final outing wasn't nearly as strong, however, as Milton went 8-of-15 for 92 yards against New Orleans before Howell threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. Milton also appeared in four games for Dallas last season, throwing for 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. His release leaves Howell as the clear backup behind Prescott for now, unless the Cowboys make another move at quarterback.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter