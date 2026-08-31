Rome Odunze Could Be Poised for a Breakout Campaign in 2026
Rome Odunze recorded 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 90 targets. The 24-year-old got off to a hot start to the year, but his production tailed off in the second half of the season, and he missed time with a foot injury down the stretch. Including the Bears' two playoff contests, Odunze recorded more than three receptions in just one out of seven games he suited up in after Week 8. However, Odunze has been healthy throughout this summer, reportedly having no issues with the foot injury that hampered him in 2025. In contrast, Bears wideout Luther Burden III (groin) has been dealing with a groin injury throughout much of training camp. Additionally, Chicago could be looking to funnel more targets to Odunze in 2026 after the team traded away veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills at the start of the offseason. Entering the year, Odunze may be flying under the radar at his current redraft ADP of WR27.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller