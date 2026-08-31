Blake Corum a Potential Draft-Day Bust at Current ADP
Blake Corum recorded 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 145 carries. With an average of 5.1 yards per attempt, the 25-year-old was a highly efficient player. However, the presence of star Rams back Kyren Williams prevented Corum from seeing more opportunities. Entering 2026, Corum and Williams appear poised to once again share touches. Corum slowly ate into Williams' playing time over the course of the season in 2025, so the backs could operate with a true 50/50 split in 2026. Corum also profiles as maybe the top handcuff running back in fantasy football, as his value would skyrocket if Williams were to miss any time. Still, Corum's production upside appears limited as long as Williams remains healthy. Corum also may not have much standalone appeal in PPR leagues in a split backfield, as he's recorded just 15 total receptions across 34 career NFL games. Corum has definite upside, but he also carries some bust potential at his current top-100 redraft ADP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller