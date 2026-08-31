Xavier Edwards Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Xavier Edwards (thumb) on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb and recalled infield prospect Jared Serna from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Edwards will go on the IL for the first time this season after injuring his thumb on a tag attempt in Sunday's game against the division-rival Washington Nationals. Until he can return, the Fish could use a combination of Serna, Javier Sanoja, and Leo Jimenez at the keystone in Miami. In the series finale against the Nats on Monday, Sanoja will start at second and bat cleanup against left-hander Will Dion. The 27-year-old Edwards, a switch-hitter, needs to remain stashed in most fantasy baseball leagues for his speed on the basepaths and his high average (.282). Edwards currently has a .282/.361/.376 slash line, .737 OPS, six home runs, 51 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across his 500 at-bats in 2026. Edwards continues to be a zero in the power department, and he has not homered since May.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins