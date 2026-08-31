Chase Burns Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Chase Burns will be on an innings/pitch count restriction following his next scheduled start on Monday, September 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Joe Danneman of Fox 19 Cincinnati. After the start against the Dodgers, Burns will start games and then be followed by Reds left-hander Brandon Williamson. Burns has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 15-3 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 171 strikeouts across 145 1/3 innings (26 starts). The 23-year-old has averaged 97.7 miles per hour on his fastball while posting an excellent 28.9% strikeout rate. However, the Reds have all but been eliminated from postseason contention this season. It appears the team is looking to limit Burns' workload in an effort to keep him healthy long-term. Fantasy managers can still rely on Burns for solid ratios, but he may not provide many strikeouts or any wins in his final few appearances of 2026.
Source: Fox 19 Cincinnati - Joe Danneman
Source: Fox 19 Cincinnati - Joe Danneman