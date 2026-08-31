Kyle Bradish Pushed Back to Tuesday, Orioles Could Run Six-Man Rotation
Kyle Bradish will make his next start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, per Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Bradish had originally been in line to start against Colorado on Monday, but the Orioles recalled left-hander Cade Povich from Triple-A to make the start instead. Per Weyrich, it "remains to be seen" if the Orioles will operate with a six-man rotation going forward. Across 143 innings (26 starts) in 2026, Bradish has recorded a 7-12 record with a 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 133 strikeouts. The 29-year-old has struggled to a 5.40 ERA in August and allowed seven earned runs across 4 1/3 innings of work his last time out against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bradish missed most of the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to elbow issues, so Baltimore could be looking to get him some extra rest as he fights end-of-season fatigue.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich