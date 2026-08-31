Abner Uribe Reinstated From Injured List on Monday
Abner Uribe (forearm) from the 15-day injured list and placed right-hander Bryse Wilson (back) on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move with a strained lower back. The 26-year-old Uribe missed the last three weeks with a forearm strain, but he is back now and should resume his late-inning setup duties in front of closer Trevor Megill the rest of the way in 2026. Uribe only has six saves in his fourth year in the majors, but he has been lights-out once again in a high-leverage bullpen role, going 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA (3.08 FIP) and 1.03 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 18 walks in 48 1/3 innings pitched over 49 appearances out of the bullpen for Milwaukee. The Dominican hurler comes into Monday's action tied with Tyron Guerrero and Alex Vesia for 18th among MLB relievers with 18 holds, so he clearly has some value in fantasy leagues that reward points for holds. Uribe is currently rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Source: Milwaukee Brewers